New York Army National Guard Member From Hudson Valley Dies

The Hudson Valley is mourning the loss of a New York Army National Guard Member with a "heart of gold."

Flags Lowered In Dutchess County, New York Following Death of Poughkeepsie, New York Man

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced late Thursday that flags were lowered at Dutchess County buildings in memory of Dutchess County Public Works Highway Division employee Patrick Sullivan who passed away on July 6.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the death of Dutchess County Public Works Highway Division employee Patrick Sullivan. Patrick was a second-generation Dutchess County Government employee, joining DPW in 2013, serving most recently as Bridge Maintainer with the Highway Division Bridge Crew. He was a dedicated employee and his easy demeanor and friendly smile made him a valued co-worker. He will be sorely missed by his Dutchess County Government family," Molinaro stated."

Patrick Ian Sullivan of Poughkeepsie passed away at the age of 29 on July 6, 2022, at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital as a result of complications from injuries sustained in a bicycle accident, according to his obituary.

"Our prayers are with Patrick’s loved ones during this difficult time. We share in the sorrow of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to all of his family and friends," Molinaro added.

New York Army National Guard Member Dies Following Accident

Sullivan was born in Poughkeepsie in March 1993 during a snowstorm. He attended Arlington and Spackenkill High Schools and was said to be a gifted athlete. He served in the New York Army National Guard and at the time of his death was employed by the Dutchess County Department of Public Works, Highway Division, as a bridge maintainer.

"He loved to fish, commune with nature and listen to music," his obituary states. "Patrick was a free spirit with a heart of gold and was loved, and always will be loved by many, many people."

Celebration Of Life Planned in Dutchess County, New York

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 10 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.

His burial will be private.

