The upcoming horror movie that stars members of Five Finger Death Punch, Motley Crue's Tommy Lee and Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix has finally received a release date.

Titled The Retaliators, the feature overseen by the artists' label and management company that's now venturing into film, Better Noise Entertainment, was first teased in 2019.

In May, Five Finger Death Punch used footage from the movie in their "Darkness Settles In" music video. Two years earlier, the film was promoted as Shaddix's acting debut. The Retaliators soundtrack features music by FFDP, Lee's Motley Crue; Shaddix's Papa Roach, Bad Wolves and other Better Noise Music acts.

Watch a teaser toward the bottom of this post.

"An upstanding pastor uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter's brutal murder," a movie summary says.

Allen Kovac, Better Noise founder and CEO, explained how the media group plans to use The Retaliators to amplify the label's artists online and elsewhere, pointing to several successful rock music biopics.

"Music and film create powerful emotional connections with audiences that go even deeper when combined with social media, radio and touring," Kovac said. "As shown by Rocket Man, Bohemian Rhapsody and The Dirt, social media, music streaming, radio and touring drive those connections even deeper, creating three to five-fold increases in music consumption which, in turn, drives back to film and video."

Better Noise is the current name for the label formerly known as Eleven Seven. Until 2019, the outfit traded as Eleven Seven Label Group, with Eleven Seven, Better Noise and Five Seven as imprints. It's rebranding arrived with the initial announcement of The Retaliators. Kovac revealed the creation of Better Noise Films in 2020.

As newly reported by MovieWeb, The Retaliators hits theaters Sept. 14. Get more info here.

The Retaliators Teaser Trailer