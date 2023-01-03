New Year Brings Chance To Win Life-Changing Money In New York
Empire State residents have the chance to strike rich and start the new year on a major high note!
The Mega Millions drawing, set for Tuesday, Jan. 3, whopping jackpot that's one of the biggest in lottery history.
New York State Residents Could Win Over $700 Million
For only the fourth time in the history of Mega Millions, a jackpot of over $700 million is up for grabs.
"There’s plenty of lottery excitement as the year 2023 gets underway, thanks to a whopping Mega Millions® jackpot set for next Tuesday, January 3! The jackpot keeps rolling after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 1, 3, 6, 44 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball 7," lottery officials stated in a press release.
Only three other times has the Mega Millions jackpot gone above $700 million. All of those times it took until the jackpot reached over $1 billion for a winner.
The first billon-dollar Mega Millions jackpot came in October of 2018. Another billon-dollar Mega Millions jackpot was won in January two years ago.
"The jackpot was eventually won in Michigan at $1.05 billion on January 22, 2021," lottery officials stated. Will history repeat itself with another billion-dollar January win?"
The third $1 billion jackpot was won in July 2022.
Upstate New York Residents Could Start 2023 With Life-Changing Money
Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing will be at least $785 million. After taxes, the winner will take home just under $400 million, according to lottery officials.
There have been over 20 drawings since the jackpot was last claimed on October 14. The cost of a ticket to play the game is just two dollars.