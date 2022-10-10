New: Upstate New York Men Indicted For ‘Unprovoked’ Murder of NY Dad
We've learned more information about the two men charged in the "unprovoked" murder of a New York dad.
On Friday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced that a Dutchess County Grand Jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor. The two men with ties to Dutchess County are the two suspects charged in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Long Island father at the Courtyard Marriott Poughkeepsie location. The father was visiting his son during Marist College's Family Weekend.
Poughkeepsie, New York Hotel Murder Suspects Indicted In Dutchess County, New York
Johnson and Taylor were due in court on Friday, but the indictment made the court date unnecessary, officials say.
"This afternoon a written certification has been filed with the Town of Poughkeepsie Court before Judge Sullivan, advising him that a Dutchess County Grand Jury has voted on an indictment against the defendants, Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor. This action (in essence) divests the court of preliminary jurisdiction over this case and makes unnecessary the preliminary hearing that was previously scheduled for 4 o’clock on today’s date," Grady stated.
An indictment is being prepared which officials expect will be filed in Dutchess County Court sometime this week.
"An arraignment date will be scheduled by the court thereafter. As soon as this date is known, a subsequent press release will be issued," Grady added.