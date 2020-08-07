New Tractor Supply Co. Store Opening Soon on Route 9

Tractor Supply Company has started construction its most anticipated Hudson Valley location yet.

Founded in the 1930s, Tractor Supply Company started its life as a mail-order catalog for tractor parts and farming supplies. Soon after, the business launched its first retail store in North Dakota. Since then, Tractor Supply Company has evolved into a general store of sorts that sells hardware, pet supplies, gardening accessories, truck and towing equipment, toys, clothes and other seasonal items.

The Hudson Valley already has a few locations in Orange and Ulster counties and one in Amenia, on the Dutchess County border. The new location will be in a much more populated section of Dutchess, on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls.

Construction was underway this week at 1271 Route 9 next to the Acura dealership in Wappingers Falls. Traffic was being halted on Thursday as large trucks were seen delivering construction equipment next to banners declaring the site as the future home of Tractor Supply Company. Located almost directly across from Adams Fairacre Farms, the businesses will no doubt be in direct competition for customers shopping for gardening and pet supplies in the area.