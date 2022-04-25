New Rules, Important Information For New York Hunting Season

Top New York officials released important information and updated safety tips for the upcoming hunting season.

On Thursday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that spring turkey season opens on Sunday, May 1, in all of upstate New York north of the Bronx and Westchester border.

Important Information for the May Spring Turkey Season in New York

With the hunting season days away the DEC released "important information."

Hunting is allowed in most areas of the state, except for New York City and Long Island;

Hunters must have a turkey hunting permit

Hunters must have a hunting license

Shooting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise to noon each day

Hunters may take two bearded turkeys during the spring season, but only one bird per day

The bag limit for the youth hunt is one bearded bird. This bird becomes part of the youth's regular season bag limit of two bearded birds. A second bird may be taken in upstate New York (north of the Bronx-Westchester County boundary) beginning May 1

Hunters may not use rifles or handguns firing a bullet.

Hunters may hunt with a shotgun or handgun loaded with shot sizes no larger than No. 2 or smaller than No. 8, or with a bow or crossbow

Crossbows may not be used in Westchester County);

Successful hunters must fill out the tag that comes with their turkey permit and immediately attach it to any turkey harvested

Successful hunters must report their harvest within seven days

No Hunting in New York City, Long Island

"May is a great time to get outdoors and enjoy the fantastic turkey hunting opportunities throughout New York State," Commissioner Seggos said. "The gobble of a tom turkey keeps hunters going afield year after year to chase these popular game birds."

The spring turkey harvest in New York averages approximately 19,000 birds and varies based on the number of participants and turkey productivity in the previous few spring seasons.

DEC biologists expect hunters to take more turkeys this spring than last year, according to the DEC.

"Overall, turkey populations are lower than a few years ago due to below-average reproductive success in two of the last three years. However, improved turkey productivity in 2020 will mean a greater proportion of toms available to hunters this spring compared to last year," the DEC states.

Tips For A Safe, Smart, Succesful Hunting Season in New York State.

The DEC released the following tips so that all have a safe, smart and successful hunting season.

Point your gun in a safe direction

Treat every gun as if it were loaded

Be sure of your target and beyond

Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot

Stalking stinks! Sit with your back against a tree or other object wider than your shoulders and call birds to you.

Don't stalk. More than half of turkey hunting injuries happen when a hunter is stalking.

DEC encourages all hunters to wear blaze orange or blaze pink when moving between hunting spots to make themselves more visible to other hunters.

A blaze orange or blaze pink vest or other material can be hung in a nearby tree when you are set up and calling birds so other hunters are alerted to your presence.

Always assume any call or footsteps you hear are from another hunter.

Don't shoot until you clearly see the whole turkey and know it's sex

If you see another hunter, talk to him or her clearly, and don't move.

Never wave or use a turkey call to alert another hunter

Turkeys are tough. You need to be close (30 yards or less is best). You need to get a clear head and neck shot.

Do not try to shoot them in the body or when they are flying

Never wear turkey colors -- red, white, or blue

Wear hunter orange or pink when going in or out of the woods and when walking around

When sitting still waiting for a turkey, put hunter orange or pink on a tree near you

If you take a turkey or carry a decoy, wrap it in hunter orange or pink.

