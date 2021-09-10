New Rule Means Many in New York Must Get Vaccinated

New rules issued Thursday mean many more unvaccinated New Yorkers will need a vaccine to work.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced new vaccine mandates that will impact many New Yorkers. Nearly 32 percent of adult New Yorkers are not fully vaccinated, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Biden is frustrated with the 80-million people who still aren't vaccinated against coronavirus and blames them for the recent surge in COVID cases in New York and across the nation.

"We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us," Biden said. "So, please, do the right thing. But just don’t take it from me; listen to the voices of unvaccinated Americans who are lying in hospital beds, taking their final breaths, saying, 'If only I had gotten vaccinated. If only.' It’s a tragedy. Please don’t let it become yours."

The President ordered vaccine mandates for companies with more than 100 workers or weekly testing.

"I’m announcing that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees, that together employ over 80 million workers, to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week," Biden said.

CNN believes the new mandate applies to nearly 100 million Americans and close to 66 percent of the American workforce.

"The bottom line: We’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers. We’re going to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by increasing the share of the workforce that is vaccinated in businesses all across America," Biden added.

Biden also said he's extending the vaccination requirements in the healthcare field. He already required all nursing home workers who treat patients on Medicare and Medicaid to be vaccinated.

He has now extended it to cover those who work in hospitals, home healthcare facilities, or other medical facilities –- a total of 17 million healthcare workers.

"If you’re seeking care at a health facility, you should be able to know that the people treating you are vaccinated. Simple. Straightforward. Period," Biden said.

Biden also said all of nearly 300,000 educators in the federal paid program, Head Start program, must be vaccinated and called on all governors to require vaccination for all teachers and staff.

"Vaccination requirements in schools are nothing new. They work. They’re overwhelmingly supported by educators and their unions. And to all school officials trying to do the right thing by our children: I’ll always be on your side," Biden added.

White House officials also confirmed Biden signed an executive order that requires all federal employees to be tested, with no testing opt-out option.

