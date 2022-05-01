New French Mediterranean Cuisine Coming to Montgomery, NY

The Hudson Valley is growing more than ever. Newcomers are joining the area, and businesses are blooming throughout each county.

There is something for everyone in our area and it's exciting to see more businesses growing in the Hudson Valley.

There have been lots of new businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

In Montgomery, Corey's Pickles and 88 Charles Street Restaurant opened. Strada Grill, also in Montgomery, recently had their grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Diplomat Café opened its doors in Goshen while Monroe welcomed Monarca Cantina to town. In Beacon, The Vegan Stuff also had its grand opening.

A brand new restaurant has officially opened in Montgomery, NY.

Hudson Valley residents were excited to taste all that this new-style restaurant has to offer. Lady is a new restaurant in the village of Montgomery. They are a French, Mediterranean-inspired hotspot in Orange County, NY.

Lady is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Why is this restaurant called Lady?

You may or may not be able to tell from their logo but it appears to be a dog. From their social media, you can also see a post about their beautiful dog named Lady.

Take a look here.

What will the menu look like from Lady?

If you're looking for some unique and tasty then you've found the perfect spot. This restaurant brings a new taste to Orange County. Check out the menu below.

What are the hours of operation at this new restaurant?

As of April 25, 2022, Lady announced on social media that they will be opening on April 29, 2022 at 4 PM.

They will then be open for lunch and dinner every day from 12 PM until 10 PM.

Do you know someone who is looking for a job?

Lady made a post on social media that they are hiring.

Take a look below.

I'm excited to try their truffle fries and Moroccan Chicken Skewers. They will be posting their dinner menu soon.

Lady

91 Clinton St, Montgomery, NY 12549 Click here to see their website. Take a look at what's being going on at Lady in Montgomery, NY.

Will you be visiting this new business? What local businesses have you been to lately? Share with us below.

