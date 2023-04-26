Man Received 42 Tickets in New Paltz Traffic Stop Following Police Chase

A traffic stop on Interstate 87 in the New Paltz area resulted in the arrest of two Ulster County residents on several felony and misdemeanor charges, with one suspect allegedly receiving 42 tickets.

State Troopers Initiate Traffic Stop on I-87 New Paltz, April 19th

According to police reports out of Troop F in Middletown, NY, on Wednesday April 19th at approximately 7pm, members of the Troop F Community Stabilization Unit (of the New York State Troopers), while on patrol on I-87 in New Paltz, 'observed a 2020 Jeep-Cherokee traveling north in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Law.'

A New York State Thruway/I-87 road sign. Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

Upon pulling the vehicle over, they found the driver to be a 39-year-old resident of the city of Kingston, Teeson Whitted. It is alleged that Whitted was asked to step out of the car multiple times, but refused. Whitted then put the car in drive and fled the scene.

Police reports indicate that Whitted continued north on Interstate 87 for approximately three miles, reaching speeds of 105 MPH, and then eventually pulled the vehicle over and came to a stop where police removed him from the vehicle.

Two Arrested During New Paltz Traffic Stop April 19th

Once Whitted finally stopped, he was removed from the vehicle, and in addition, his 18-year-old passenger, later identified as Zmara King, also of Kingston, was also removed.

Troopers report that upon a search of the passenger, King, 52 grams of cocaine as well as 32 grams of Fentanyl pills were found.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

King was charged with two felonies, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree: Intent to Sell. King was arraigned in the Town of Plattekill Court and later released on her own recognizance.

Police reports show that Whitted was issued a total of 42 tickets, and was charged with Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Obstruction of Governmental Administration, which are all classified as misdemeanors. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Most Dangerous Hour, Day, Month To Drive In New York State We've learned the most dangerous month, day, and hour to drive in New York State. You may want to stay off the roads during these times.