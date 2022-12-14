New Hotel, Restaurant and Bar Coming to Hudson Valley Campus

Some lucky Hudson Valley college students will soon have a swanky hotel, restaurant and bar right on campus.

The Crossroads Inn is expected to open in 2024 and will include 50 guest rooms, a fitness facility, a farm-to-table restaurant and a bar for late-night entertainment. Olympia Hotel Management announced on Tuesday that it has been selected to develop the unique project.

Having a hotel on campus may seem strange, but this certainly won't be the first. The West Point Military Academy is home to the 151-room Thayer Hotel. The historic inn opened in 1926 and hosts weddings, campus visitors and corporate events. It's expected that The Crossroads will be used in the same way.

Where Will The Crossroads Be Located?

The new hotel recently broke ground on the campus of Vassar College. Located on the south side of the Alumnae House lawn at the campus gateway, The Crossroads will be part of the college's new Vassar Institute for the Liberal Arts. The center is expected to attract educators and scholars from around the world for discussions, debates and special programs.

As an incubator of sorts, the hotel will allow thinkers a place to come together for educational purposes while enjoying "the good life."

Google Google loading...

Innovative Design

The 48,000-square-foot hotel will be three stories tall with a gable roof. The two-story adjoining institute will sit on top of The Salt Line restaurant and include a glass lobby.

A rendering of the building released by Olympia Hotel Management shows a striking glass building that designers say is inspired by the Hudson River Valley. An "interactive art installation" by Mark Dio will be featured in the lobby that's inspired by the educational expertise offered at Vassar College.

Olympia Hotel Management Olympia Hotel Management loading...

Restaurant and Bar

The Salt Line is described as a farm-to-table restaurant. Its name is taken from the area of the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie where salt water and fresh water meet. It's meant to symbolize the interactions that will take place at the restaurant between people of different backgrounds and philosophies. The Salt Line is expected to foster lively conversation. An intimate, 24-seat bar named Night Owls will also be situated off of the restaurant.

Canva Canva loading...

Vassar College's vice president of Finance and Administration, Bryan Swarthout, says Olympia has been advising the college on adding a hotel and restaurant to its campus, making them a no-brainer to be the ones to operate the facility after it opens.

Their knowledge of the college campus environment, excellent track record in hospitality, and entrepreneurial spirit made them the natural choice to operate this new endeavor for the College.

Construction on The Crossroads has begun and is expected to continue for the next two years.

5 Highest-Rated Hotels in the Hudson Valley If you have guests visiting from out of town who need a place to stay, these five hotels received the best reviews from the users of Tripadvisor. They were all ranked the highest by travelers who stayed there.