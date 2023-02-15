10 Super Strange New Hampshire Unsolved Mysteries

From podcasts to miniseries, true crime has become a strange fixation for Americans.

When watching or listening, it’s easy to think of these sordid tales as happening “somewhere else.” The reality, however, is that New Hampshire has experienced its fair share of the unexplained.

Whether it’s strange creatures in the woods, bizarre sounds in the night or supposed curses, the Granite State was the site of a vast array of unsolved mysteries.

Of course, there are many that aren’t particularly “fun”, like cold cases involving disappearances and homicides that remain unpleasant or occurred recently. These stories are still quite raw to those involved.

But there are a few “fun” ones, or instances that occurred so long ago that the passage of time allows us to ask, “How in the world did this happen?”

Most famously, New Hampshire is known for its strange fascination with unidentified flying objects. From a famous incident in Exeter to sightings as recently as 2022 (including a strange photo captured by yours truly), there exists the belief that even aliens are attracted to our fine schools and tax-free state.

But there are other strange phenomena that have often gone underreported, such as frequent reports of sounds that don’t quite fit their location, or animals that remain unidentified (which vanished as mysteriously as they appeared).

There’s even an infamous murder that stands out not just for its brutality, but the superhuman nature of the assailant, and the impossible conditions he weathered in committing the crime.

It’s a nice place, New Hampshire. It’s just a little…eerie…