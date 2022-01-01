New Munson’s Diner’s Next Chapter is a Success

Would you believe it if I told you that I visited a New York City diner in the Hudson Valley? You're probably wondering how that is possible.

I love to explore new businesses, hiking trails and historical sites throughout the beautiful Hudson Valley. When I found out that this specific diner had reopened and was only in Liberty, New York, I had to check it out for myself.

Upon arrival, I was greeted with a chocolate covered strawberry from one of the owners. This small gesture instantly made me feel welcomed and put a smile on my face. The hospitality made all of the difference during my lunch here.

I ordered The Munson Wrap and was happy that I did. If you're in the mood for baklava then you must stop by for yourself.

I also had the opportunity to sit down with one of the owners and listen in on how they started in New York City and relocated to the Hudson Valley.

The diner's first home was located on West 49th Street and 11th Avenue in the Big Apple. It's fascinating that the diner opened in the mid 1940's which was able to serve all different kinds of visitors. I think about how life was in the 40's and who had the opportunity to dine there, people such as Frank Sinatra.

It's no surprise that this diner was also featured in movies and shows over the years. However, when the diner was bought in 2004, it was going to be demolished and replaced with a new business. The diner was then once again closed down and vacant.

It wasn't until the new owners, who I had the chance to chat with, reopened the doors of this historic eatery in 2018. They explained how they had one of their busiest summers, this previous season.

Thankfully, the diner was saved and then relocated to the Catskills in Sullivan County. It was also added to the National Register of Historic Places. The diner has a Greek style with a cozy feel to it.

