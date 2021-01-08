‘New American Diner’ Bar Opens in Hudson Valley

As many restaurants close in the region due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are excited to try a new diner and bar that just opened.

Hudson Valley Post has reported on nearly 40 eateries that have closed for good since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A majority of the closures are due to the financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and COVID-19 related restrictions placed on restaurants and bars in New York in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, according to owners.

With so many businesses being forced to close, Hudson Valley residents are always happy to hear when a new restaurant opens, especially during this pandemic.

The Truss and Trestle Diner opened on Route 32 in Rosendale around Christmas.

"A New American Diner. Classic Diner Fare," the Truss and Trestle Diner writes in the "About" section on its Facebook page.

The Truss and Trestle Diner is open Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday thru Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The diner features daily specials. Recent specials include bake baby zita, a Philly cheesesteak and spicy Thai wings. A recent special drink called "Slow Down Nephew!!!" yes with three exclamation points was inspired by Grammy-nominated artist Snoop Dogg.