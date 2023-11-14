NASA Mobilizing to New York State Ahead of Cosmic Coincidence

Governor Hochul announced that NASA will be setting up shop in New York in 2024 to assist with a rare astronomical event.

If movies have taught us anything, a total eclipse of the sun can have some crazy consequences. In Pitch Black creepy underground creatures come out from hiding during the eclipse. In another horror film named Apocolyptico, Mayan sacrifice humans during a solar eclipse to appease an angry god. And in Little Shop of Horrors, the killer plant Audry II only appears during a total eclipse of the sun.

While we're not convinced anything like that will happen during the 2024 eclipse, it's still nice to know that NASA will be on hand to pitch in if any alien plants show up.

NASA Coming to New York State

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is joining forces with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to launch some special events during the total solar eclipse on April 8.

The path of totality, where a complete eclipse of the sun will be experienced, falls directly over much of New York State.

Four days before the eclipse, scientists, space experts and astronauts from NASA will be in Niagara Falls, as well as other New York State cities to host programming and exhibits. The free events will take place throughout the weekend, leading up to the big celestial show on April 8.

Niagara Falls Will be New York's Eclipse Headquarters

In Niagara Falls, the events will take place at all public libraries, The Underground Railroad Heritage Center, The Aquarium of Niagara, the New York Power Authority Power Vista, the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute and Niagara Falls State Park.

Governor Hochul says the partnership with NASA will bring even more visitors to the popular tourist destination on the Canadian border.

Niagara Falls is a spectacular natural backdrop for this once-in-a-lifetime event, and working with NASA to provide the programming and education leading up to the eclipse is sure to attract thousands of New Yorkers and visitors to the city.

Viewing the Eclipse in the Hudson Valley

While the Hudson Valley won't be directly in the path of totality, residents will still experience a breathtaking 95% eclipse on April 4. During the last eclipse, the Walkway Over the Hudson was a popular viewing spot. We'll be sure to update you as events and programs are planned throughout the region to recognize this rare cosmic event.

