Police: N.J. Man Arrested in Hudson Valley with Mushrooms, Weed

A New Jersey man was arrested in the Hudson Valley in possession of psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana, authorities said.

On Saturday, New York State Police from Ellenville observed a 2001 Mercedes Benz SUV fail to maintain it’s lane on State Route 2009 in the Town of New Paltz. The driver, Alex Malinowski, 21, of Fair Lawn, N.J. was allegedly in possession of psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana.

Malinowski was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and a violation for unlawful possession of marijuana.