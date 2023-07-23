Mysterious Legend of New York’s White Lady Receives Historical Recognition

Have you heard the legend of the White Lady? She's getting historical recognition in New York.

The story goes back to the early 1800s. A woman named Eelissa kept a close eye on her young daughter. However, one night the girl went for a walk along the shoreline of Lake Ontario and never returned.

Eelissa is Still Looking

Eelissa spent the rest of her life looking for her daughter. There are a number of people who see the woman in a white gown still looking from the afterlife.

John Magnus Champlin holds scavenger hunts throughout the year near the area where the White Lady has been seen. One of the photos he took even looks like a screaming spirit.

White Lady Tree

If that isn't eerie enough, a wind storm back in 2017 destroyed a tree at Durand Eastman Park. The damage created what looked like a woman cradling a child

John Kucko captured several shots of the tree before it was unfortunately taken down.

Legend & Lore Historical Sign

A “legends & lore” historical sign, commemorating the tale of “The White Lady”, has been installed inside the Durand Eastman Park along Lake Ontario near Rochester, New York. It's located at the White Lady Castle directly across the road from the lake.

Eelissa never lived at the castle, but tales suggest she has appeared in this area many times.

Lady in White Movie

The legend is so famous it's been turned into a movie. Scenes were filmed in Rochester, Lyons, Phelps, Buffalo, Newark, South Bristol, and Canandaigua. It was directed by Frank LaLoggia, who actually grew up in Rochester.

