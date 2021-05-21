Motorcyclist Killed in Rhinebeck Crash

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Rhinebeck involving a truck and a motorcycle.

On Thursday, May 20 at approximately 12:15 p.m. the fatal crash occurred on Route 9G at the intersection of Violet Hill Road in Rhinebeck. According to the Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle was operated by 61-year-old New York City and Rhinebeck resident, Juan M. Villarreal.

The motorcycle was traveling south on Route 9G when a pickup truck operated by 75-year-old Jon H. Nansen of Clinton Corners, which was traveling northbound made a left-hand turn onto Violet Hill Road crossing in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle struck the truck causing the operator of the motorcycle to be ejected. Both drivers were transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where Villarreal was pronounced dead.

While this incident is still under investigation, the Sheriff's Office stated that it appears to be the failure to yield the right of way on the part of the driver of the pickup truck. It's always terrible to see this happen, but even worse when it occurs during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Motorists should share the road with motorcyclists and be extra alert when they are nearby. Look twice, as most crashes tend to occur when a driver fails to see a motorcyclist and turns left in front of a motorcycle, which is exactly what happened with this very sad situation described above that could have been avoided altogether. Be sure to give motorcyclists enough room on the roadway as well.

If you have any information that could assist the Sheriff's Office with their investigation, you are encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at (845) 486-3826 and ask for Detective Wilber.

