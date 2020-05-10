Motorcycle Hearse Joins Birthday Parade Celebration

We've learned over the last few months, that birthday celebrations are a little different. Since we can't gather within big groups, we've seen a new trend of drive-by birthdays.

Usually, during a drive-by birthday, the birthday boy or girl gets a little parade lined with their friends and family beeping their car horns with birthday signs hanging out the window. Plus our local fire departments and police departments were getting in on the fun and bringing their squad cars and fire trucks around and throwing the sirens on.

Well, a 13-year-old boy in the Glenham area got something a little different.

Libby Funeral and Cremation Services in Glenham shared that they brought their motorcycle hearse to the teenagers birthday drive-by celebration.

On Facebook the business wrote:

Over the last month and half this covid-19 pandemic has darken our days and stolen a lot of joy from us, but today it was great to see some sun shining through the clouds; it was truly a privilege to be a part of a quarantine 'surprise' drive-by for a local boy scout teen from Troop 41, Glenham NY, his 13th birthday celebration

They also added a big thank you to the "local chapter of Patriot Guard Riders of New York, Inc," who are a local motorcycle club that followed the motorcycle hearse.