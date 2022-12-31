Over 50 of the Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums of 2023

The last couple of years have been a LOT to keep up with when it comes to all of the new rock and metal albums being released and 2023 looks to be another intense year with a heap of highly-anticipated albums set to come out across these 12 months.

It's going to be a year crammed full of comeback albums, some of which we already know are coming at some point (Blink-182 have said their album is already done) in addition to a handful we expect, or at the least hope, will also finally arrive (Guns N' Roses, My Chemical Romance, King Diamond).

Regarding some of the biggest names in rock/metal, we've got Lighting Up the Sky coming from Godsmack and Paramore's This Is Why coming in February with Metallica delivering 72 Seasons, the follow-up to 2016's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct, in mid-April. So the first few months of 2023 are really going to be exciting, not to mention new ones from Steel Panther, August Burns Red, Smashing Pumpkins and more also on the way early on.

And, trust us, we know keeping up with the albums is tough enough, nevermind the thousands of new songs coming each year. Just follow our Weekly Wire playlist and we'll make it easy for you, refreshing it each Friday with 50 of the week's best new rock and metal songs!

Now, here's a look at over 50 of the most anticipated rock and metal albums of 2023.

