More Regions in New York Ready For Phase 3

A large majority of New York State will be in Phase 3 by Wednesday.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed global public health experts cleared Western New York to enter Phase Three on Tuesday and said the Capital Region is still on track to enter Phase 3 on Wednesday.

Those regions will join Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country and the Southern Tier regions in Phase 3 of Cuomo's four-phased reopening plan.

The Mid-Hudson and Long Island regions are trending to enter Phase 3 next week. The Mid-Hudson on Tuesday, June 23, and Long Island on Wednesday, June 24. New York City could enter Phase 3 around July 6.

Bars and restaurants can allow customers inside at 50 percent capacity during Phase 3. Masks must still be worn when not sitting.

People seated at the same table must be part of the same party, but can come from different households, with a maximum of 10 people per table.

All indoor and outdoor tables must be separated by a minimum of 6 ft., in all directions. Wherever distancing is not possible, physical barriers must be established between tables.

Employees must wear an acceptable face covering at all times.

Personal care businesses including tattoo and piercing facilities, appearance enhancement practitioners, massage therapy, spas, cosmetology, nail specialty, UV and non-UV tanning, or waxing can reopen in Phase 3 with social distancing guidelines.

Each business must only allow 50% of the maximum occupancy. Customers must maintain 6 ft. of separation while inside, except during the service.

Customers will only be allowed inside if they are earing an acceptable face covering.

This week, Cuomo announced groups of up to 25 can gather and low-risk youth sports can resume in Phase 3.

"The rules and regulations of Phase Three are very clear and they have been working. Everyone has a role to play as we're reopening: Employers have a role, store owners have a role, employees have a role, individuals have a role, and local government has a real responsibility to enforce these guidelines and protect New Yorkers," Cuomo stated.