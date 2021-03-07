More Dairy Alternatives Available at Hudson Valley Coffee Shops

If you are not lactose intolerant then you probably don't think twice about where to go to get a sandwich or a cup of coffee. I took a road trip recently with a friend who is lactose intolerant, so I quickly found out what happens when they either accidentally or purposefully eat something that has cow's milk in it. Let's just say that few hours in the car was pretty interesting.

When I heard that another national chain was adding oat milk to their regular offerings, it made me wonder if there were more coffee places throughout the Hudson Valley that were giving their customers the option of a different milk. Turns out there are quite a few businesses that do, including a couple that you could very well pass all the time.

What is lactose intolerance? From the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, here is their definition:

Lactose intolerance is a digestive condition that happens when an individual does not produce enough lactase enzymes in the small intestine to digest the lactose in dairy products. Symptoms of lactose intolerance include diarrhea, nausea, abdominal cramping and bloating.There is no cure for lactose intolerance but you can manage your symptoms by avoiding dairy products or by taking an enzyme medication to assist with the lactose breakdown in your intestines.

Here are coffee places here in the Hudson Valley that do offer additional 'milk types.' If you know of one that we missed please share it with us. Thanks.

Ready Coffee, Wappingers & Newburgh

Dunkin Donuts, Many locations throughout the Hudson Valley

Starbucks, Many locations throughout the Hudson Valley

Krafted Kup, Poughkeepsie

Monkey Joe's Coffee in Kingston