Monkeypox Continues To Spread In Hudson Valley, New York State

More counties in the Hudson Valley have confirmed their first cases of monkeypox.

On Wednesday, Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman today announced that Orange County’s first case of monkeypox (orthopoxvirus) has officially been identified.

Monkeypox Confirmed In Orange County, New York

Health officials did not provide more information about the Orange County resident who tested positive. This marks the first case of monkeypox in Orange County. Health officials ensure residents health officials from Orange County are in constant contact with the New York State Department of Health to ensure all resources are available for residents.

“Orange County has demonstrated our ability to respond to the spread of communicable disease in the past,” Gelman stated in a press release. “We continue to be in contact with the State Department of Health to ensure we have the resources necessary to protect our residents. Monkeypox is a viral infection that is extremely rare, which often does not cause serious illness; however, it can lead to hospitalization and death, especially if left untreated."

Monkeypox Confirmed In Greene County, New York

Also on Wednesday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed the first case of monkeypox from Greene County was found.

"While New Yorkers should not be alarmed, everyone should stay informed about monkeypox. This means understanding the symptoms, how it spreads, and what to do if you are exposed," the New York State Department of Health states.

Infections spread through close physical contact between individuals or between individuals and contaminated objects, officials say. Symptoms typically last about two to four weeks.

Monkeypox Confirmed in Rockland County, New York

As of July 20, there have been at least 756 confirmed cases of monkeypox identified throughout New York State.

Rockland County reported its first monkeypox case a few weeks again. There remains just one case in Rockland County.

Monkeypox Spreading in Westchester County, New York

In late June there was one confirmed case of monkeypox in Westchester County. There are now 18 cases in Westchester, as of Wednesday, according to health officials.

"Based on previous outbreaks of monkeypox around the world, some groups may also be at heightened risk for severe outcomes if they contract monkeypox. This includes people with weakened immune systems, elderly New Yorkers, young children under 8 years of age, and pregnant people," the New York State Department of Health said.

Sullivan County Resident Diagnosed With Monkeypox

In early June, the New York State Department of Health confirmed the first case of monkeypox outside of New York City, in Sullivan County.

Of the 756 confirmed monkeypox cases in New York the vast majority, 711, is from New York City.

Monkeypox Detected in Westchester, Suffolk, Nassau, Monroe, Erie, Sullivan, Chemung, Albany, Rockland, Tompkins and St. Lawrence counties.

Monkeypox Symptoms

Early symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

Within about one to three days after a fever, the person develops a rash, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body.

"In humans, the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. the main difference between the symptoms of smallpox and monkeypox is that monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell (lymphadenopathy) while smallpox does not. The incubation period (time from infection to symptoms) for monkeypox is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days," the CDC states.

The monkeypox illness lasts two to four weeks. It's often not fatal but is deadly for 3 to 6 percent of cases worldwide.

