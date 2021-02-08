Molinaro: $1.44M Bill For Dutchess Stadium Upgrades is ‘Win/Win’

On Monday night the Dutchess County Legislature will vote whether or not to spend $1.44 million on more improvements to Dutchess Stadium.

When the Hudson Valley Renegades begin their season in 2021 they will be the official minor league affiliate of the New York Yankees. The partnership is something Dutchess County Executive, Marc Molinaro, says he wouldn't have dreamed could happen in a million years.

The partnership, however, comes with a hefty price tag. In order for Dutchess Stadium to be in compliance with Major League Baseball, changes will need to be made to the lighting, clubhouse and other areas of the stadium. The initial improvements will cost almost a half-million dollars, but that's only the beginning. A 20-year agreement has been signed with the Yankees that includes additional improvements that will total around $10 million over the next two decades.

While that sounds like a hefty price tag, Molinaro stresses that the benefit to the county outweighs the expense. During an interview on The Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH, the county executive explained that the relationship with Dutchess Stadium is that of landlord. "Because the tenant wants these upgrades, the rent will go up." That rent, according to Molinaro, will be more than enough to cover the expenses, even turning a profit over the next 20 years.

In addition to money made from rent, the Dutchess County executive says the economic impact to the region will also be "significant." He says conservative estimates show that $8 million dollars in tourism dollars is expected seasonally. Molinaro calls it a "win/win" and something "really good" for the region. He also warns that not funding the project would mean no baseball at all, which would leave the county stuck with an empty stadium and a loss of rent and tourism dollars.

The vote will take place on Monday night.