Missing Poughkeepsie Man With Asperger’s Found Dead in Hudson River

Police gave a tragic update about a "missing endangered adult."

Earlier this month, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department asked the public for help in finding Jordon Jones. Police classified him as a "Missing Endangered Adult." His family filed a missing report with the City of Poughkeepsie Police on May 2, 2022.

Police in Dutchess County, New York Search For "Missing Endangered Adult"

Jones, 20, of the City of Poughkeepsie was last seen by his family on April 30, 2022, at his home located at 25 South Clover Street. His family said he went missing after a recent friendship just ended.

"The family of Jordon Jones state that he has Asperger’s Syndrome and he does not readily communicate," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said in a press release.

Police reported Jones “wiped” his cellphone and left it along with his wallet at his home on South Clover Street before he left.

Poughkeepsie, New York Man With Asperger’s Goes Missing

Saturday, May 21, would have marked three weeks since Jones went missing from Dutchess County.

On May 13, a body was recovered from the Hudson River by the Town of Poughkeepsie Police, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced on Friday.

City of Poughkeepsie, waterfront, riverfront, Hudson River PATRICK TEWEY loading...

Using dental records, the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified that body as being Jones, police confirmed on Friday.

There is no evidence of foul play and the exact cause of death is pending toxicology results, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Around 80 children have recently gone missing in New York State. You can see a full list of those missing children below.

75 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

May- 45 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 44 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on March 28th, as we publish this article.