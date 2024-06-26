Missing Connecticut Teen Found in Orange County, Suspect Arrested

During the afternoon hours of Tuesday June 24, 2024 an announcement was released by local law enforcement regarding the recent disappearance of a Connecticut teenager. The announcement was in regards to a missing teen from Connecticut who was found here in the Hudson Valley at an Orange County location.

Tracking Down the Prime Suspect

The latest information regarding this case comes courtesy of the Town of Montgomery Police Department who posted the update to their official Facebook page. According to the post, it was late Sunday night at around 10:40 pm that Orange County 911 broadcasted a BOLO alert (be on the lookout) for a suspect tied to to the missing 15-year old girl.

160108951 Dmitriy Eremenkov loading...

Shortly after the BOLO alert went out on Sunday night, the Town of Montgomery Police received a phone call from the Connecticut State Police. The CSP called to inform that they were tracking the same suspects phone and that it was "pinging" in an area around Route 17K and 747.

With this new information, officers were dispatched and began to search the area. Not long after the search began, they found the suspect's vehicle located on Maple Avenue. The suspect was inside the vehicle, however the teen was not. According to the post, the suspect, identified as 24-year old Marcos Mendez of New Haven, Connecticut, told the teen to "run" from the approaching officers.

Get our free mobile app

Search for Missing the Missing Teen

Officers on the scene successfully apprehended Mendez and took him into custody without incident. After apprehending the suspect, the only priority remaining was finding the missing teen. A call was made for additional help in the search and that call was answered by Officers McDonald and Monaco of the Middletown Police Department who arrived with K9 Camo and drone assistance respectively.

Aaron Savage, Townsquare Media Aaron Savage, Townsquare Media loading...

Officers on the scene had been searching a wooded area located between Maple Ln and Ridge Rd. The search had gone on for approximately one hour and then K9 Camo successfully sniffed out and located the missing girl.

She was found to be in good health and was then transported to an area hospital for an evaluation. It was later during the time at the hospital that the young girl was reunited with her family.

Charges Against the Suspect

Following the ordel, the suspect Mendez, was taken into custody and officially charged with the crime of endangering the welfare of a child, according to NBC: Connecticut. Afterward, Mendez was arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court where he was served an order of protection (restraining order) for the victim.

Courtroom gavel Courtroom gavel loading...

Following the arraignment and being served the order of protection, Mendez was released from custody under his own recognizance. What was not mentioned in the post was if or when Mendez would be expected back in court. In addition, it wasn't stated if Mendez would also be facing charges in the state of Connecticut.

In the State of New York, the crime of 'endangering the welfare of a child' is a class A misdemeanor. This means that if one were to be found guilty of this crime it, it would be punishable by up to 1 year in prison or 3 years of probation.

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York The NICB reports vehicle theft rates continue to increase. These are the most common vehicles that are getting stolen.