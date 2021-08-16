For $1.3 Million dollars, you assume that a home would come with everything that the new owner could ever want.

But, this home for sale on Clarence Center Road in Akron comes with everything and more, including its own private island!

Yes...you could own your own private island right here in Western New York. Currently listed on Zillow.com, this 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home is amazing and has everything that you could want in a home.

This home offers 6734 square feet of living space, over 18 acres of land, its own man-made private island, along with a barn, gazebo, and pool house.

Inside the home, you will find an open floor plan that starts with a two-story entryway with double doors. A gourmet kitchen that has custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, island/breakfast bar, and pantry.

The Master Suite offers all the luxury you could want along with its own private deck. Four bedrooms are located upstairs along with the laundry room.

The finished basement has a full bar and allows you to walk out to the back yard where you will find a gunite pool with hot tub, pool house, pole barn, paver patio with an outdoor professional kitchen.

Of course for all this luxury you will pay a premium price. Currently, the home is listed on Zillow for $1,350,000 dollars and has been on the site July 2nd. Along with the hefty price tag, comes the taxes. You can expect to pay $35,000 per year in property taxes.

The good news is that with 18 acres of land, you are not in a subdivision which means no HOA.

Check out some amazing photos of this home.

