Another Hudson Valley, New York County Declares State Of Emergency Due To Migrant Plan

More officials in the Hudson Valley are pushing back against New York City's plan to send migrants to the region.

On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported Rockland County Executive Ed Day declared a State of Emergency after New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to send over 300 migrants to Rockland and Orange counties.

State Of Emergency Declared In Rockland County, New York

Rockland County lawmakers discovered New York City planned to ship 340 adult men to Armoni Inn and Suites in Orangeburg for four months with plans to secure their work permits to integrate into the community.

“This is absurd, and we will not stand for it. There is nothing humanitarian about a Sanctuary City sending busloads of people to a County that does not have the infrastructure to care for them. It’s the same as throwing them in the middle of the ocean with nowhere to swim,” Ed Day said.

On Monday, Orange County followed Rockland County and declared a State of Emergency over New York City's migrant relocation plan.

Orange County, New York Declares State of Emergency

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed the declaration after learning of the plan to temporarily house migrants at motels in the Town of Newburgh.

"I have declared a State of Emergency for the County in response to New York City’s proposed plan to send asylum seekers to be temporarily housed at motels in the Town of Newburgh," Neuhaus stated. "New York City, a self-declared sanctuary city, must develop a plan to respond to the human services needs of these individuals. However, that should not include Orange County. I am opposed to these asylum seekers, who have not been vetted, being sent here."

Orange County officials were told Mayor Adams wanted to send 60 migrants to the county. However, they say New York City officials really wanted to send hundreds of additional asylum seekers to Orange County.

"Orange County has since learned that the Adams administration has also sought to house additional hundreds of migrants and/or asylum seekers at additional locations without notifying Orange County, and as a result, Orange County can no longer rely on the representations of New York City officials," the State of Emergency states.

Orange County officials also wonder what the migrants will do after New York City stops paying for housing.

"There is no reason to believe that these migrants or asylum seekers will leave Orange County after New York City ceases to pay for the housing and any services they are presently receiving in New York City, or that many thousands more migrants or asylum seekers will not be transported to Orange County," the State of Emergency adds.

Mayor Eric Adams On Plan To Send Migrants To Hudson Valley

New York City Mayor Eric Adams plans to send over 300 migrants to two hotels in the Hudson Valley because of overcrowding in New York City. Adams says New York City is running out of room for asylum seekers.

"This new, voluntary program will provide asylum seekers with temporary housing, access to services, and connections to local communities as they build a stable life in New York State," Adams stated.

The Adams administration says it will pay for migrant services.

"While city officials also allege they will provide some short-term funding and services to these individuals, no realistic plans have been communicated as to who will house, feed, and support these individuals in the long-term," Rockland County states in a press release.

