One of the events that fell victim to the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020 was the Great New York State Fair. Now, the Fair is back and so are the free concerts! The lineup so far is pretty amazing and the latest addition is sure to be "The Only One" you'll need to see.

Fair officials announced Monday that Rock legend Melissa Ethridge will join the slate of performers at Chevy Court this summer. Fair Director Troy Waffner says,

We’re thrilled to have her back. She’s an icon of rock music and always puts on a great performance. This is one of the important shows on our calendar as we begin to roll out our biggest and most diverse lineup ever.

Ethridge is known for such hits as "I’m The Only One” and “Come To My Window." Ethridge, who has come out as homosexual, will be performing on Pride Day as part of the Chevrolet Music Festival. Ethridge joins the already announced lineup which includes,

REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.

Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

The cost of concerts this year is your admission to the fair and proper health and safety protocols must be followed. While there is no cost for the ticket to the show, a ticket is required as there will be attendance limits in place. Food and beverages will be available in the concert area and groups and families will be directed to specific designated areas. While in the designated areas, masks are not required. If you walk outside that area, you will be required to put one on. Some rules and regulations are subject to change if COVID-19 numbers change. The Fair will run this year from August 20th through September 6th.