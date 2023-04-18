Highly Rated New Mediterranean Grill Moves to Wappingers Falls

A new hidden gem Mediterranean restaurant that has tons of positive reviews just opened their doors in Wappingers Falls, New York.

New Mediterranean restaurants opens up in the Hudson Valley.

What is Mediterranean food? Mediterranean cuisine usually refers to traditional dishes from countries that boarder the Mediterranean Sea like Italy, Greece, Turkey, Lebanon, Morocco, Spain and even Egypt. Dishes on the menu contain fresh ingredients like vegetables, fruits, legumes, chicken, hummus and fish. Some of the popular menu items are Greek salad, lamb gyros, baba ganoush, tzatziki, moussaka, kibbeh, falafel and tabbouleh.

Sara’s Mediterranean Grill is a brand new restaurant in Dutchess County and people are going crazy for it already.

What do the fans think of this new place? Despite only being open for just a few months the restaurant is getting rave reviews online. The new restaurant has nearly 5 stars from 60 reviews on Google.

Sara’s Mediterranean Grill opened in February of 2023. They are in the Imperial Plaza Shopping Center in Wappingers Falls, New York next to Planet Fitness. The restaurant is in a very convenient location. According to research from Harvard University, a Mediterranean diet supports healthy eating patterns. In moderation the diet has been proven to decrease heart issues and can even help with weight loss.

The business in the building before Sara's was reportedly a diner. Have you been there yet?

Some other popular Mediterranean restaurants in the area are Ziatun in Beacon, Falafel Town in Poughkeepsie and Zaytune Mediterranean Cafe in New Paltz.

