May is Electrical Safety Month 5 Things to Check on at Your Home

Ok. So there are probably a few things that you are not doing at your home which could be a risk for fire. Yes, you hear the commercials and you might hear about one or two people a year that have their home catch on fire because of a random electrical issue.

Why not take a few steps to prevent it? Here are a few things that you can do any time of the year, not just during National Electrical Safety Month:

Check your extension cords. Yes, I am a bit guilt of this as well. Not only are extension cords are supposed to be temporary, but you should not be stacking more than one linked together.

How often to really check the batteries in your smoke detector or your carbon monoxide detectors? Do you do it at the time change? Or just when they start beeping? Take the two minutes to make sure that they work.

Avoid overloading outlets. This was a surprise to me, but only because my dad is the King of using those three prong things that go into a two-prong outlet.

Are your cords trip hazards? Can you run the cords along the side of the wall and not leave them right in the spots where everyone ends up walking?

One last thing to double check that you are not doing, make sure that you are not running extension cords under rugs. Yep, I was totally guilty of this one as well. I thought that it was ok to do it, because no one could trip on it as long as it was covered with a rug.

Do you have any tips that you want to share with us get our homes in tip-top shape for Electrical Safety Awareness Month? Email them to us.

