Marc Molinaro’s Dad is ‘Struggling to Stay Alive’ With COVID-19

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro's dad is on a ventilator fighting for his life as he battles COVID-19.

On Wednesday, during a COVID-19 Facebook live, Molinaro told Dutchess County residents his father is at Westchester Medical Center on a ventilator with coronavirus.

"I stay home for my dad who's on a ventilator at Westchester Medical Center struggling to stay alive," Molinaro said as he fought back tears. It's a challenge for all of us. So I need you to do it. I need to ask you to do that because it is so critically important for the next few weeks for us to save lives."

Many Dutchess County residents watching the Facebook live offered their thoughts and prays for Molinaro's father.

As Dutchess County continues to battle the pandemic, Molinaora announced all playgrounds in Dutchess County are closed and some places have removed basketball rims. Other large open spaces and trails are open.

"We need you to take advantage of that space to be out in nature but maintain social distance," Molinaro said. "We have to hunker down over these next couple weeks and save lives."