Many Want Army to Remove Confederate Symbols at West Point

On Thursday, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18) wrote to Mark Esper, Secretary of Defense, and Ryan McCarthy, Secretary of the Army, requesting the removal of any symbols or buildings honoring Confederate officers at the United States Military Academy at West Point, and the renaming of any buildings named in their honor.

“West Point is a globally revered institution – and as such, should be as inclusive and welcoming as possible to our cadets, servicemembers and West Point visitors. Honoring Americans who engaged in armed rebellion against the United States in support of racism and slavery does not reflect the values of the institution or our Army,” Maloney said in a press release. “As a past member of the Board of Visitors and proud Representative for West Point and the Hudson Valley, I have a deep reverence for West Point and the West Point mission. Any symbol or building named to honor the Confederacy and its hateful rhetoric falls short of the institution’s principles and should be removed or renamed immediately.”

Recently, Marine and Navy leadership have announced bans on the public display of the Confederate battle flag on Marine installations. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy have expressed their support for renaming military bases named after Confederate Generals, officials say. Elected officials in states across the South have recently removed Confederate monuments.

The letter was co-signed by Reps. Tom Suozzi (NY-3), Kathleen Rice (NY-4), Gregory Meeks (NY-5), Grace Meng (NY-6), Nydia Velazquez (NY-7), Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8), Yvette Clarke (NY-9), Max Rose (NY-11), Carolyn Maloney (NY-12), Joseph Morelle (NY-25), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), Antonio Delgado (NY-19), Anthony Brindisi (NY-22), Danny Davis (IL-7), Bill Foster (IL-11), Stephen Lynch (MA-8), Barbara Lee (CA-13), Joyce Beatty (OH-3), Ro Khanna (CA-17), Ann McLane Kuster (NH-2) and Rep. James McGovern (MA-2).