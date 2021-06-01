Man Murdered While Visiting Friends Near Walkway Over The Hudson

A former Hudson Valley resident was murdered while visiting friends in Dutchess County during Memorial Day Weekend. The shooter is on the loose.

On Friday, May 28, around 1:05 a.m., the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to 81 Washington Street for a report of a man shot. Responding officers found a 21-year-old former City of Poughkeepsie resident shot. The man who was shot now lives in North Carolina, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

He was transported by ambulance to MidHudson Regional Hospital of Westchester Medical Center on North Street in Poughkeepsie where he later died, police say.

"The victim had been hanging out with friends on the rear porch and in the rear yard of 81 Washington Street when an unknown subject opened fire on them from Marshall Street," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

The shooting happened near a number of local businesses. 81 Washington Street is near Rosita's Delicias Mexican Food, Women's Jewelry Association, Community Foundation of the Hudson Valley and Sun River Health Poughkeepsie Urgent Care, according to Google Maps. It's also not far from Poughkeepsie City Hall and 0.3 miles from the Poughkeepsie entrance to the Walkway Over The Hudson.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department did not release more information about the victim. It remains unclear if the person was targeted. Police are continuing to investigate the murder. Anyone with information on this homicide should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

