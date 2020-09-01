Man Injured Cliff Jumping at Kaaterskill

A man was injured while cliff jumping at Fawn's Leap in the area of Kaaterskill Clove over the weekend.

On August 30, a forest ranger was patrolling Fawn's Leap swimming area in Kaaterskill Clove when a group of swimmers approached him for medical help. The group reported that their friend jumped off a 30-foot cliff and injured himself when landing in the water.

The ranger located the 24-year old man from Pompton Plains, NJ. The man was out of the water below the swimming hole. The ranger examined the man and determined that the man had dislocated his shoulder.

The ranger, with the man's permission, reduced the injury and placed his arm in a sling. The man refused any additional medical attention and walked out to a friend's car.

The area Kaaterskill is subject to many injuries every year, including people cliff-jumping, falling, and other injuries suffered while hiking or enjoying the grounds. Please use caution when visiting state parks and other natural lands in New York.

Please be sure to follow all the guidelines that the DEC has issued.