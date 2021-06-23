Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrates Mammoth WVH’s Strong Album Chart Debut

Wolfgang Van Halen recently seemed both pleased and surprised at the record chart rankings for the first week's sales of his self-titled album with his band Mammoth WVH.

That's because Mammoth WVH, released June 11, debuted at No. 1 on both Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and Hard Rock Albums chart for the weekly period ending June 26. It also hit No. 1 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart, No. 2 on both the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales rankings, and it started from a respectable No. 12 on Billboard's main album chart, the Billboard 200.

On Tuesday (June 22), those figures were shared on social media by Wolf, the 30-year-old son of the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen who played bass alongside his dad in Van Halen before the rocker's death.

"I'm blown away and eternally grateful for the support you've all given me," the Mammoth WVH frontman commented. "This is absolutely crazy. Thank you. (Like seriously… a debut rock album getting a Top 15 placement on the Billboard Top 200 in 2021? Absolutely insane. You are all incredible.)"

Mammoth WVH's arrival was preceded by the release of multiple singles from the album — "Distance," "You're to Blame," "Don't Back Down," "Think It Over," "Feel" and "Mammoth." Wolf debuted his live band on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February; they'll support Guns N' Roses on tour this summer.

Until then, Mammoth fans can help boost Wolf's sales figures by purchasing the album. Find it wherever music is sold, as well as on the Mammoth WVH webshop.