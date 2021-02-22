‘Major Dosage Dump:’ Newburgh Mayor Hopes to Vaccinate Many

Here's how you can get on the list to get vaccinated in Newburgh.

On Monday, City of Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey announced anyone who lives in the City of Newburgh and is looking to get vaccinated should send him a Facebook message with your name, address and date of birth. CLICK HERE to message him.

"I am putting a list together," Harvey wrote on Facebook. "We have a major dosage dump happening this week!! We are going to have it set up at Horizon of the Hudson & St. Luke’s. No walk ins. So I am getting that list to the DOH tonight!! Let’s Go!!"

Harvey didn't say how many vaccine doses Newburgh will receive or when the appointments will be.

Harvey's full Facebook post is below:

If you live in the City of Newburgh NY.... and you want to be vaccinated... please inbox me your name... address... phone number & date of birth.

I am putting a list together. We have a major dosage dump happening this week!!

We are going to have it set up at Horizon of the Hudson & St. Luke’s.

No walk ins. So I am getting that list to the DOH tonight!! Let’s Go!!

They will call you to confirm!

Mayor Torrance Harvey

