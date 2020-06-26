Major Changes Officially Made To New York License Plates

Drivers across New York State are going to start seeing new New York license plates.

In August of 2019, Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched a statewide survey to select New York State's new license plate design. The voting, allowed New Yorkers to choose their favorite among the five proposed designs.

"License plates are a symbol of who we are as a state and New Yorkers should have a voice and a vote in its final design," Cuomo said when the voting was announced. "As the life span of the old plates comes to an end and we develop new ones that are as easy to read as possible

The new plates will replace what the governor's office described as "aging Empire Blue & White plates," with yellow lettering. Most of those plates are over 10 years old, officials say.

The winning blue and white plates feature images of iconic New York landmarks including Niagara Falls, the Statue of Liberty, the New York City skyline, the Adirondack mountains, and a lighthouse with the state motto "Excelsior" written in gold, below the license plate number.

The new license plates have been rolled out in a number of New York counties, including Columbia, Greene, Albany, Franklin, Madison, Oneida, Otsego, Rensselaer, Schuyler, St. Lawrence, Tioga, Warren, Wyoming and Yates counties, DMV spokeswoman Lisa Koumjian confirmed to USA Today. Those counties are receiving the plates first because they ran out or are running low on the Empire plates, officials say.

The new plates have also been given to a number of auto dealerships across the state.

When you renew your registration, you have the option to purchase the new design for $25 or keep your old plates for an additional charge of $20, according to USA Today.