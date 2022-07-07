New York State has officially updated driver's licenses and state IDs for the first time in 10 years. The fresh new look included enhanced security features.

“At the DMV, we pride ourselves on providing secure identity documents to millions of New Yorkers and we introduce enhanced features every few years to stay at the cutting edge of emerging trends,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “We are confident in the security features on our current ID documents, however, the new security features on our redesigned documents will keep us one step ahead of potential counterfeiters.”

Major Change Made New York State Driver's License, State ID

Anyone who applied for a new permit, license or non-driver ID card after March 10, 2022, will receive the new and improved card. This is the DMV's first redesign since 2013.

New York State ID Changes

The cards have been strengthened with features that officials say are designed to prevent counterfeiting.

"The new security features can be verified with the naked eye and by touch," the DMV states.

Some of the text and images are embossed and can be felt. Enhanced features include imprinted lettering and images which can be felt on the card's surface.

The New York State seal has been redesigned using multi-laser imaging.

On the Enhanced Driver License and non-driver ID cards, the embedded chip is now exposed. Both the clear windows within the document and the state seal have been redesigned using a process called multiple laser imaging, officials say.

The process involves engraving two images into the card so that the image being seen changes when viewed at different angles. In addition to the motorist’s photo, the image now displays their birth month and year when viewed at a different angle.

Security features on these documents are used to verify the document’s authenticity and to prevent tampering and counterfeiting.

