Check your fridge! You may have this popular lunch item that is being recalled in it. A ham and lunch kit is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for the ham and cheese lunch kits. The Never Any! brand ready-to-eat kits come with chocolate chip cookies that could possibly contain peanuts, which is a potentially deadly allergen to some. It is not declared in the allergen section of the product's label. Other known allergens - milk, soy, wheat, and possibly sesame, eggs, and coconut are listed on the label.

People with a peanut allergy should not consume this product. Also, people who don't have a peanut allergy, but are in close contact with someone who does have an allergy to peanuts should not consume the product either. The products have been pulled from store shelves, but consumers may still have the product in their refrigerators. The affected products were produced between June 27 and July 5, 2023.

According to the National Library of Medicine, the population of people with peanut allergies, while small, can experience harsh effects from consuming peanuts,

Although allergies to peanut legumes affect less than two percent (1.8%) of the United States population (1), it is not an inconsequential public health concern. For persons allergic to the legume, its ingestion triggers harmful immune responses. The most severe response, anaphylaxis, can cause symptoms of swelling, hives, throat tightening, breathing difficulties, lowered blood pressure, and shock.

The following products are subject to the public health alert:

2.9-oz. plastic tray packages containing NEVER ANY! UNCURED HAM & CHEESE LUNCH KIT with a Use By date of “SEPT 18 2023”.

I'm not sure if they are sold at other retailers, but I do know that Aldi stores carry NEVER ANY! products. While the lunch kits are a product of Canada, they were distributed to retail stores in New York and nationwide. Consumers who may have this product in their refrigerators should discard or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can contact Maple Leaf Foods Inc. at 1-877-526-4520.

