Lower Hudson Valley Family Loses Mom, Dad, Sibling to COVID-19

Three members from the same family died from COVID-19. They served the Hudson Valley as a police officer, firefighter, teacher and health-care worker.

Charles Bullock Jr., his wife Lori and their daughter Chandra of Rockland Count all recently passed away from COVID-19, according to Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann.

Lois Ann Bullock died on April 3. She worked for the Nyack School District for 23 years, according to her obituary.

Chandra Lori Bullock-Ogburn was a healthcare social worker who died on April 17 from COVID-19, Hoehmann reports.

Charles Bullock passed away from COVID-19 earlier this week. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Central Nyack Fire Department for over 50 years. During his long career as a firefighter, he became the first African American fire chief in Rockland County history.

He also had a long career as a police officer, working for New York State Police, New York State Park Police and the Clarkstown Police Department.

Community members paid tribute to the Bullock family and celebrated their granddaughter's seventh birthday on Monday.

