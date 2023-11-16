Lottery Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold in Poughkeepsie Area

A handsome reward is waiting for one lucky Hudson Valley resident who purchased a winning lottery ticket this week.

It's time to check your numbers. According to the New York Lottery, a winning combination of five numbers was handed out to a customer in Poughkeepsie who is the sole winner of Thursday's drawing.

Take 5 Jackpot Ticket Sold in Poughkeepsie

The winning ticket is for the November 14 evening Take 5 game. In Take 5, the rules are probably the simplest of any lottery game. Players must choose five numbers from 1 to 39. To win the Take 5 Jackpot, the numbers on your ticket must match the winning five-number combination drawn.

Just one winning combination was sold in New York State for Tuesday evening's drawing, which means the Poughkeepsie winner will take home the entire jackpot.

Ticket Sold at Poughkeepsie Store With Lucky Name

The Take 5 ticket was sold at Smokes 4 Less on Raymond Avenue in Poughkeepsie. If the name sounds familiar, that's because other Smokes 4 Less locations in Fishkill and Newburgh have sold an impressive string of winning tickets over the past few years.

The Smokes 4 Less location at 32 Raymond Avenue in Poughkeepsie has not historically been as lucky as the other two locations, but perhaps that is now changing.

Check Your Tickets for the Winning Numbers

The winning combination for Tuesday night's drawing is 3-9-15-26-32. If you have the ticket with these numbers it's worth a whopping $34,817. Unfortunately, you won't be able to walk into a store to collect your money. Instead, you'll need to make an appointment at one of the New York Lottery's prize claim centers. There are two in the Hudson Valley at Resorts World in Newburgh and on Westage Drive in Fishkill.

