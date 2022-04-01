Look Inside ‘Charming’ 150-Year-Old ‘Gothic’ Hudson Valley, New York Home

A "charming 1870s Gothic" Hudson Valley home could be yours. The New York home is on the market for a reduced price.

This "gothic Farmhouse" is located in Dutchess County. The home was recently renovated by an artist. The home also comes with a detached red barn.

Four Seasons Sotheby's Int'l Realty lists the home for $795,000.

The price of the home was just reduced by $55,000.

The "gothic Farmhouse" is located at 2430 Route 9d, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.

"This charming 1870s Gothic Farmhouse masterfully renovated by an artist sits proudly on over 2 acres in Wappingers Falls. Modern finishes throughout this home delight while adhering to its historic character.," Matthew Carey writes in the listing.

The home comes also comes with a fire pit.

It has an outdoor gathering area.

A detached red barn with a lofted level is also part of the sale.

The barn has a lofted second-story space, chicken coop, stone patio and fire pit.

A grand hall runs the length of the house. Realtors say this brings "inviting light throughout."

The home is located one mile from New Hamburg Metro-North and minutes to Wappingers Falls commercial district, realtors say.

The home has 4 bedrooms

You can find three bathrooms in the home.

The house is 3,260 square feet.

Wide plank floors grace the home throughout.

A fully finished basement features a living space, full bath and kitchen complete with a separate entrance.

There's an updated kitchen with grand island, complete with a dining nook and a stylish half bath discreetly tucked within.

A full staircase to the attic reveals an open, unfinished space with cathedral ceilings.