Fall River's most famous home has been in the news quite a bit lately, as longtime owner Donald Woods recently put the Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast up for sale for $2 million. Just a few weeks ago, news broke that the combination museum/B&B was in the process of being sold to ghost tour owner Lance Zaal.

News articles popped all over the internet about the impending sale immediately after Zaal went before the City of Fall River to get approval on permitting to take over operations at the B&B back in late March.

The New York Post was a little late to the story, publishing an article on April 5 with the somewhat incorrect headline, "Lizzie Borden House Sells for $2M, Turned Into Tourist B&B." While the article itself mentioned the house would stay as a B&B – it has operated as one since 1996 – the headline made it seem as if the house becoming a bed and breakfast was a new development.

So perhaps that's how the story ended up being presented incorrectly on this past weekend's "Weekend Update" segment on Saturday Night Live.

The joke was delivered by SNL head writer Colin Jost.

"The house where Lizzie Borden murdered her parents has been sold for $2 million and will be turned into a bed and breakfast," Jost said. "Though a bed and breakfast where a murder happened is pretty much just a Days Inn."

So whether or not the writers based the joke on the Post's muddy headline or they were just taking creative license for the bit, the joke definitely seemed to land with the audience and gave the infamous Fall River landmark just a little more national notoriety.

Jost probably knows a thing or two about murder houses, though; he grew up in Staten Island, New York, about an hour away from the infamous Amityville Horror house on Long Island.

