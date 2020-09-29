Leader of Large Newburgh Cocaine Conspiracy Sentenced, Police Say

A man who sold around $100,000 worth of cocaine every 10 days in Newburgh was sentenced.

On Friday, Sept. 25, Edwin Guerrier, AKA ‘Eddie F’, was sentenced in federal court after the completion of a long-term investigation by the City of Newburgh police, F.B.I. safe streets task force, Town of Newburgh police and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Guerrier was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for his involvement as the leader of a narcotics conspiracy that was responsible for the distribution of approximately three kilos of cocaine every ten days in the First and City Terrace corridor of the City of Newburgh, police say.

One kilogram of cocaine has a street value of $25,500 to $37,500 in New York, according to Narcotic News.

“The City of Newburgh police department will relentless investigate drug dealing organizations that attempt to poison the community through nefarious means," City of Newburgh Chief of Police Arnold Amthor said in a press release.

Guerrier was one of seven indicted in April 2018 for allegedly engaging in the distribution of cocaine throughout the Southern District of New York. From at least in or about 2017 up to and including in or about March 2018, in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere, v and others conspired to distribute 5 kilograms and more of cocaine, according to the indictment unsealed in White Plains federal court in April 2018.