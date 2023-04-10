Metallica remain one of metal's top touring draws, and while they have cut back some in recent years on touring, it's hard to envision the end at this point. Still, the subject did come up during a recent interview with Revolver, and drummer Lars Ulrich answered the question about the band's touring future.

"It's not something we've talked a lot about, no. I think most of the energy and the resources go into trying to stay healthy, stay cohesive, stay functioning," said the drummer. "As I get older, I spend more and more of my time on my daily workouts, on my cardio, on my strength training. I'm chained to my Peloton hours a day. It's all about trying to stay healthy: eating healthy, living healthy, whatever it is each of us need to bring to the table."

He continued, "Obviously, there is a point where it's maybe not going to function anymore at some level, where we can't play 'Battery' or 'Master of Puppets' or songs like that. I know there's some people in the comments section that think that point has already come — and I appreciate that. [Laughs] But the only thing I can say is that it hasn't happened yet, knock on wood. Hopefully it won't happen for a while."

Ulrich then noted such artists as Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen touring in their 70s and early 80s, but admittedly understanding that none of them play anything as fast or heavy as "Battery."

That said, he notes, "Springsteen plays three-hour shows and just played 28 fucking songs on the opening night. He looks healthier and stronger than ever. But I appreciate what you're saying. None of them are playing 'Battery.'"

He then surmises, "I would say if we stay healthy, hopefully we've got another decade. I mean, the second I'm done with you, I'm getting on the Peloton."

For those wondering, guitarist Kirk Hammett just turned 60 last November. Ulrich and James Hetfield are currently 59, while bassist Robert Trujillo is 58. You can catch the band on tour, with dates booked through this year and into 2024. Get your tickets here.