New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?

Let's start out with a hint: it's not me. While my wife and I are very proud of our half-acre in the town of Newburgh, we're just a drop in the ocean, especially when you consider that the largest landowner holds more than 200,000 times that amount. So who is it?

New York State vs NYC

Not surprisingly, stats for New York landowners are split into two groups: New York City and New York State. In the city, Vornado Realty Trust is the largest private landowner. The city is tiny, though, and much of their "land" is actually calculated from the square-feet of all the buildings they own. If you want to know who owns the most acres, we need to look outside of the Big Apple.

Who Owns the Most Land in New York?

When you think of the history of land tycoons in New York, many famous names come to mind. The Vanderbilts, Carnegies, and Rockefellers all own massively sprawling estates. The biggest landowner in the state of New York, however, isn't one of the usual suspects. It's actually a company based in Mississippi called the Molpus Woodland Group. But how much land do they actually own?

Who is the Molpus Woodland Group?

Molpus Woodland Group claims 112,000 acres of land in New York. In fact, they are the largest landowner in our home state, but Minnesota as well, where they own over 280,000 acres. They also are currently selling land in states like Louisiana, Arkansas, and Idaho.

