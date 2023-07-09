Largest Cat ‘Living Its Best Life’ at Hudson Valley Farm

Are you living your best life like this large cat at a Hudson Valley farm? Not only does it get to enjoy being a local farm, it was in the Macy's Day Parade years ago.

Those who love cats make an effort to visit this cat in the Hudson Valley. There are locally made cat statues throughout the streets of Catskill, NY but not the same size as this popular one in Orange County, NY.

Did You Hear About The Largest Cat Living At A Hudson Valley Farm?



I found this large cat on Roadside America. Since I love cats, I'm making this farm a must visit destination on my travel list.

Roadside America stated that this cat is,

"Nineteen feet long... five-hundred pounds... made of fiberglass." "The cat is a brown tabby with a grinning, Cheshire Cat-like face -- its eyes round and bulging, a little Christmas stocking cap still perched jauntily on its head."

Personally, I was wondering why it had a Christmas hat on and now we have a speculation.

The Largest Cat Is 'Living Its Best Life' At Blue Arrows Farm In Orange County, NY



Blue Arrow Farm takes pride in helping animals in need. They describe themselves as "A unique, multi‑purpose farm and outdoor entertainment facility, and a magical place for the whole family."

Blue Arrow Farm is a non profit animal sanctuary and horse rescue. They provide a space that allows animals to live in a safe and loving home.

According to North Jersey.com

The cat statue once known as "Lucky" is the spokescat for this beautiful animal sanctuary in Orange County, NY.

How Can You Visit Blue Arrow Farm To See The Largest Cat Statue?

Blue Arrow Farm also has a beautiful butterfly sanctuary, apiary for honey bees, outdoor entertainment space, farm tours and more.

Blue Arrow Farm shared,

"We also donate to other animal rescues and have been involved with the biggest cat rescue in the history of the Northeast, having rescued and re-homed over 200 cats — not an easy task!"

They have different events on site such as weddings, a Christmas party, art gallery and more.I spoke with Blue Arrow Farm about their large cat statue.

"It was a float in the original Macy's Day parade and is now living its best life at the farm!"

Have you noticed this cat before? Will you be visiting Blue Arrow Farm to have this experience? Share with us below.

Blue Arrow Farm

86 Glenwood Rd, Pine Island, NY 10969'

