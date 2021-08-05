A piece of Kurt Cobain memorabilia can be a hot ticket on the auction marketplace. But what are the most expensive Kurt Cobain auction items ever sold?

Especially when it comes to the tangible goods the late Nirvana frontman touched in his life — guitars he used, sweaters he wore, things the rocker created or signed — Cobain stuff can fetch big bucks.

But it's not every day that a music fan can own a piece of rock history that close to the core. And it's still an exceedingly rare get among the general music-loving populous, even though celebrity auctions with Cobain's personal effects have blossomed over the last several years.

Leading the charge on that front is undoubtedly Julien's Auctions, the Hollywood trader that regularly hosts themed events surrounding its auctions of rock memorabilia — treasures from the vaults of, among others, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Van Halen, Dio and, of course, Nirvana.

The range of prices Kurt Cobain articles draw is nothing short of remarkable. But perhaps it's surprising to learn that a Nirvana setlist Cobain wrote on a paper plate netted a higher final price ($22,400) than a sheet containing all three Nirvana members' signatures ($8,750).

But we're not talking peanuts here — let's get to the high-dollar Cobain sales. Including only the pieces with over a $10,000 price tag, we rounded up the 25 most expensive Kurt Cobain items sold at auction. See them all in the list below.

You might just be surprised at the money moves these Kurt mementos have made on the auction floor.

The Most Expensive Kurt Cobain Auction Items Rock memorabilia is a big business, especially for collectibles related to Kurt Cobain. Below, see the 25 most expensive Cobain items sold at auction so far, from least to most expensive.