Missouri Airman Claims He Was Ambushed by Dogmen in a State Park

You might want to sit down for this one. It's the tale of an airman stationed in Missouri who claims he was ambushed by a pack of dogmen in a state park 30 years ago. This is not a tall tale, but one that he swears is absolutely true.

According to the story that's just been shared on YouTube, Ken was stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri in 1993. Knob Noster State Park is located very near the Air Force base. That's where this encounter happened in October of 1993. Ken was an Air Force security specialist which is an especially big deal at a base where B-2 Stealth Bombers are.

During the overnight hours at around 1:30 am, he and his 3-man team were in the trees and about to go to a new position during training. They detected an awful smell. They figured it was a nearby chicken farm that was responsible. On this occasion, they were wrong.

Ken and his team had taken cover in the woods, but had night-vision capabilities. They spotted red eyes in the distance about 8 feet off the ground. They thought it might be an owl, but it wasn't. The eyes belonged to a creature he had never seen before. It looked like a large wolf, but standing over 8 feet tall and standing on its back legs.

Get our free mobile app

The Dogman was watching them...and it wasn't alone.

All the men detected that there were creatures behind them, too. The one in front had been distracting them while the others flanked the team from the rear. They quickly made an escape before the beasts could close in.

The men agreed to keep this incident secret while they were in the service so as not to jeopardize their careers. Now that they're retired, they can now detail their story. They've wondered if the creatures were attracted to the Indian mounds in the Knob Noster State Park area. That part is unclear. What they do know is none of them had seen any creature like that previous or since. The night they were ambushed by dogmen near Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.