Kirstie Alley’s Hudson Valley Getaway Remembered After Her Death

Kirstie Alley's Hudson Valley get-together with a long-time celebrity friend is being remembered after her passing.

Yesterday we found out that Kirstie Alley had passed away. The Cheers actress did not reveal to the public that she was battling cancer, so when it was announced that she had died, many people were shocked.

Alley's social media channels posted the message at 8pm on Monday..

We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.

Allie is being remembered for her roles on Star Trek, Cheers, Look Who's Talking and a whirlwind appearance on Dancing With the Stars. Locally, some Hudson Valley residents are recalling the actress' time visiting the area.

In January 2020, just before the pandemic hit, Alley went on a weekend getaway right here in the Hudson Valley. The actress and a member of the pop band New Kids On The Block spent time at a local hotel. Jonathan Knight and Alley were long-time friends and had been seen together quite frequently in public.

Knight, who now hosts a home improvement show on HGTV, posted a photo of the duo on his Instagram account. The image showed the two enjoying tea at a hotel on Warren Street. Knight captioned the photo with thanks to Alley for "a great few days away."

Known as a luxury hotel for the rich and famous, standard rooms at the Maker start at over $1,000 a night. After the surprise announcement of her death, Knight posted a photo of him and the actress together and talked about cherishing his time with her.

My heart is ripped into a million pieces, and half my soul has been taken away… we met and connected in a way one rarely gets to experience with others... the time I spent with you is like no other.

Knight also shared a slide show of photos and videos that show the two friends on vacation together and enjoying time together dancing.

